On May 2, 2024, at 10:54 a.m., Deputy U.B. Smith responded to a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Carither’s Road and Taftown Road. A Silver 2003 Ford F250 was found unoccupied and in a ditch upon arrival. Deputy Smith initiated an investigation into the accident. During the investigation, the driver, 30-year-old David Dunn of Princeton, arrived at the scene driving a farm tractor to recover the vehicle. While speaking with Mr. Dunn, Deputy Smith noticed signs indicating he was under the influence of an unknown intoxicant. Consequently, Deputy Smith conducted a roadside OWI (Operating While Intoxicated) investigation, leading to Mr. Dunn’s arrest and transportation to the Gibson County Jail. At the jail, Mr. Dunn was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated With a Passenger Less than 18 years of age.

Remember, all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.