The Rotary Club of Dubois County and the Jasper High School Interact Club are celebrating another successful year of collaboration, highlighting their shared commitment to service during their second joint meeting of the year.

The Interact Club, led by faculty sponsor Anna Grant and made up of nearly 30 students, remained active throughout the school year with a variety of service efforts. Members organized food drives, raised funds for local nonprofits such as SWICACC, visited nursing homes, and participated in multiple initiatives aimed at supporting those in need across Dubois County.

During the most recent joint meeting, members of both organizations worked together on a hands-on service project, assembling 100 hygiene kits. The kits will be distributed to local schools to assist students in need as they transition into the summer months, helping ensure access to basic necessities outside the classroom.

The event also marked a significant milestone with the presentation of the inaugural Rotary Club of Dubois County Interact Scholarship. Johnson Dong was selected as the first recipient of the $1,000 award. He plans to attend Harvard University to study economics, and was recognized for his academic success, leadership, and dedication to service.

Rotary leadership emphasized that the partnership showcases the impact of collaboration between students and community organizations, praising the Interact Club’s growth, service efforts, and commitment to helping others. Together, the two groups continue to foster a culture of service, leadership, and compassion while shaping future community leaders.