Wayne D. Renschler, 73, of Huntingburg, IN, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2026 at Brookside Village Senior Living in Jasper. He was born September 9, 1952 to Cletus J. and Dorothie (Crawford) Renschler in Anderson, IN.

Wayne was retired from Touch of Class in Huntingburg. He was a member of the Hadi Shriners and the V.F.W.

Wayne loved anything antique, and collected more than most would understand. He enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes. He had an outgoing personality and would talk or joke around with anyone he met along the way. Most of all Wayne loved his dog Redman, they were two peas in a pod; if you saw one of them, the other wasn’t far behind.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Janet Sorber.

Wayne is survived by his loving family of one brother, C. Alvin (Mary Ann) Renschler of Anderson; five nieces, Dawn (Edward) Bartley of Jasper, Christina (Walter) Eagleson of Brownsburg, Kelly (Scott) Rehfeldt of Indianapolis, Megan Riggs of Kokomo and Yvette (Mike) Karaffa of Bloomington; one nephew, Charles (Amanda) Surber of Frankton; and several great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 29,2026, at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg, immediately followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. officiated by Deacon Tom Holsworth.

Burial and Graveside services for Wayne Renschler will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery in Anderson, IN.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com