Pauline L. “Penny” Wood, age 80, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family and friends at 2:20 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2026, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

She was born in Gentryville, Indiana, on January 26, 1946, to John and Rosina (Obermeier) Staats. For ancestry purposes, John’s actual DNA dad was a Kennedy.

In her early years, she worked as a nurse’s aide, where her naturally calming bedside manner brought comfort to many. Although life later led her in a different direction, her caring nature remained a steady source of support to those around her-especially during difficult times.

Penny also had worked at OFS and Kimball.

She had a true gift for nurturing life, reflected in her love for gardening and her green thumb. She brought back many plants one would have thought wouldn’t make it.

She enjoyed her time at the Oakridge Apartments, where she formed meaningful friendships with fellow residents and children in the community. In her quieter moments, she found joy in crossword and Sudoku puzzles, and playing solitaire on the computer.

Surviving is one daughter Tiyona “Ty” Jones, a granddaughter, Montana Jones, one brother, Kenny (Pansy) Friedman, two sisters, Lucille “Luci” Kohler, and Dorothy “Dotty” Fettes.

Preceding her in death are her parents, a sister, Karen Friedman, and brothers, Jerome Staats, and Kevin Friedman.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Penny’s friends and neighbors at Oakridge Apartments for their support and kindness. Also, the family would like to thank her niece, Brandi Huffman for her help during Penny’s time in the hospital. A special, sincere and heartfelt thank you is extended to Serice Stenftenagel for her tireless support and advocacy throughout Penny’s hospital stay. Serice’s friendship, dedication, and compassion meant more than words can express. Witnessing her kindness and calm presence brought great comfort during a difficult time. It will be remembered.

There will be no services at this time.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.