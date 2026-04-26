The City of Jasper is honoring former Clerk-Treasurer Juanita Boehm following her recent passing. A lifelong resident of Jasper, Juanita served the Jasper community with unwavering dedication for more than two decades.

Juanita first took office as Clerk-Treasurer in 1996, and over her 24-year tenure, she became a cornerstone of city operations, recognized for her meticulous management of the City’s finances and her strong commitment to fiscal transparency. Upon her retirement in 2019, she was honored by the City for her decades of service. Throughout her career, she took great pride in maintaining consistently clean audit reports, an achievement she regarded as one of her most meaningful professional legacies.

Outside her financial leadership, Juanita was a mentor to many within city government. Mayor Dean Vonderheide previously noted the value of her guidance during his first year in office, crediting her institutional knowledge and steady leadership as instrumental during that time.

“Juanita was more than a public official; she was a devoted servant of the City of Jasper,” said Kiersten Knies, current Clerk-Treasurer. “Her 24 years of service helped shape the foundation of our city’s financial strength, and her presence in City Hall will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of working alongside her.”

Juanita’s commitment to Jasper also extended beyond her professional service. She was an active volunteer and a member of several community organizations, including the Jasper Jaycees.

The City of Jasper has extended its deepest condolences to Juanita’s family and friends during this difficult time.

In her honor, Mayor Ryan Craig has ordered flags in the City of Jasper to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday, April 28th, and Wednesday, April 29th, 2026, and a moment of silence will be observed at the next Jasper City Council meeting on May 20th, 2026, at 5:30 PM.