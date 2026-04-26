The Indiana State Police recently hosted an Open House and Recruiting Event at the Vincennes University Jasper Center on Friday, April 25th, 2026. College students and high school seniors from the Jasper District interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement were invited to attend.

Representatives from the Indiana State Police Honor Guard, SWAT, K-9, EOD, Crime Scene Investigations, Dive Team, Recruiting Division, and the National Guard were present, providing attendees with valuable insight into the wide range of career opportunities and specialized tools utilized in law enforcement.

Attendees had the opportunity to interact with Troopers, ask questions, and gain a deeper understanding of careers in law enforcement.

The ISP encourages anyone interested in pursuing a career with the Indiana State Police to visit: in.gov/isp/.