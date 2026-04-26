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JSI Announces Multiple New Sales Team Additions Plants to Replace Removed Invasives Offered by Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District ISP Hosts Local Student Open House and Recruiting Event at VUJC City of Jasper Honors Former Clerk-Treasurer Juanita Boehm’s Passing Service Partnership Between Rotary and JHS Interact Club Continues to Grow

The Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District is offering native plants to replace invasives.

This invasive swap program is open to those managing reclaimed mine ground in Dubois County. If you can present the district with a photo of a treated or removed invasive plant on the property, they’ll give you a free native shrub to replace it.

Examples of photos the district will accept can be found on the flier above.

Some invasive plants that can be removed to participate in the program include:

  • Callery Pear
  • Burning Bush
  • Japanese Barberry
  • Bush Honeysuckle
  • Privet
  • Autumn Olive
  • Japanese Spirea

For more information on the Invasive Swap, or if you have any questions, call 812-482-1171, extension 3, or email duboisswcd@gmail.com.

On By Celia Neukam

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