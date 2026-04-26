JSI has announced that over the past six months, they have welcomed several new team members to its sales organization, further strengthening its ability to support partners and customers across the country.

The additions made reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to investing in its people and building on the strong foundation already in place. These include:

Luke Wagner, Sales & Digital Experience Lead Wagner supports JSI’s sales efforts across key territories while helping connect the company’s evolving digital ecosystem to the field, enhancing the overall sales experience.



Dani Terrell, Senior Director of Sales Terrell brings leadership experience to JSI’s sales organization, supporting representatives and regional performance across key territories while driving alignment, training, and growth.



Jackson Miller, Area Sales Manager – Colorado & Wyoming Territory Miller steps into the Colorado territory following experience within JSI’s operations and time in the field with a manufacturer representative group.



Liam Kirkbride, Area Sales Manager – Michigan Territory Kirkbride joins JSI with experience across manufacturing and regional sales, along with strong industry relationships in the Michigan market.



JSI remains focused on supporting its representatives, customers, and partners through a collaborative, relationship-driven approach.