A late-night traffic stop in Jasper resulted in an arrest after a vehicle nearly struck an Indiana State Police trooper head-on.

According to authorities, the incident occurred Saturday, April 25, as Trooper Andrew Recker was patrolling along 3rd Avenue. During the patrol, a vehicle crossed the center line, nearly colliding with the trooper’s patrol car.

After initiating a traffic stop, the driver was identified as 28-year-old Sebastian Uriel Camacho Guzman of Mexico. Due to a language barrier, Trooper Jon Villanueva responded to assist with translation.

During the investigation, officers observed signs of impairment. Camacho Guzman was transported to the Jasper Police Department, where a chemical test was administered.

He was later taken to the Dubois County Jail and is being held on bond.

Camacho Guzman faces preliminary charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, and Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License, a Class C misdemeanor.