More than 340 pounds of medications were safely collected and disposed of during a Dubois County medication take-back event held Saturday, April 25.

Organizers reported that 283 residents participated in the event, properly disposing of a total of 340.8 pounds of unused or expired medications. In addition to the medication collection, cardboard and plastic bags from the event were also recycled.

Participants were provided with new medication minder containers and given information on proper sharps disposal as needed. The event was held in coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s national prescription drug take-back initiative, offering residents a safe and responsible way to clear out unwanted medications.

Two additional county collection sites returned this spring with the assistance of the Ireland and Dubois Fire Departments, along with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, helping expand access for residents.

Organizers emphasized the importance of proper disposal, noting that removing unused medications helps prevent contamination of water systems, reduces the risk of accidental ingestion, and limits access to potentially addictive substances.

The effort was supported by multiple local agencies and volunteers, including the Dubois County Solid Waste District, Dubois County CARES, Dubois County Advocacy for Recovery and Prevention Council, Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Ireland Volunteer Fire Department, Dubois Fire Department, and the Indiana State Police Post. At least 16 individuals assisted with the event, including seven CARES volunteers.

Residents are encouraged to watch for information regarding a possible fall collection event in 2026. A year-round medication drop box also remains available at the Jasper Police Department for ongoing disposal needs.