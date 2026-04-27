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Cheryl Cole, 66 of Harrison County passed away at Baptist Health of Floyd County on Friday, April 24th. Cheryl was born February 20, 1960 in Huntingburg to Albert “Cat” and Lorine (Otto) Fendel.

Cheryl enjoyed playing Bingo, watching game shows and WWE Wrestling.

She is survived by three children, Ashlee McFall of Harrison County, Dale Cole Jr. of Tell City and Randy Cole of Louisville; grandchildren, Naomi, Sarina, Jason, Loren, Alanah, Wyatt, Rylynn, Raylynn, Elizabeth, Perrin; brothers, Lee (Sandy) Fendel and Robert Fendel; sisters, Mary (Larry) Forler, Lisa Hedinger, Nancy Bromm, Ruth (Jim) Wilson; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Linda Fendel.

Visitation will be Friday, May 1st at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 9-11:00 AM EDT. A graveside service will follow at St. Meinrad Church Cemetery. Deacon Mike Fish will officiate. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com

On By Joey Rehl

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