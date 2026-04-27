Margaret (Marge) Ruhe, 101, of Ferdinand, passed away with family by her side on Sunday, April 26th, 2026 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Marge was born in Dubois on January 16, 1925 to Joseph and Rosa (Heichelbech) Pieper. She married Arthur G. Ruhe on September 26, 1950. He preceded her in death on April 21, 2000.

Marge was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, and St. Anne’s Sodality. Marge’s faith was very important to her and she always finished her evenings with reciting the rosary and praying for her loved ones. Marge also loved getting together with her family and attending their sporting events.

Marge is survived by her children, Stan (Mary) Ruhe, Karen Ruhe, Connie (George) Dilger, and Paul Ruhe as well as one brother, Joe Pieper, and one sister in law, Kay Ruhe. Her legacy continues with four grandchildren, Phil (Kristen) Ruhe, Ashley (Shawn) O’Connor, Ted (Danielle) Dilger, and Daniel (Kerri) Dilger as well as five great grandchildren, Anna, Evan and Elin Ruhe and Cecilia and Clara Dilger. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Kay Ruhe, sisters, Anna Marie Reyling, Veronica (Sis) Meinking, and brothers Henry, Ed, Leroy, and Al Pieper.

A funeral service for Marge will be held at 11:00a.m. on Thursday, April 30th, 2026 at Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand, Indiana followed by a private burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00a.m. until 11:00a.m. when the service begins at the church.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Scenic Hills and Gentiva Hospice for their kind and compassionate care for Marge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand or to a favorite charity.