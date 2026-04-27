The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating lane closures for State Road 56 in Orange County.

Beginning on or around Friday, May 1, crews will begin alternating lane closure on State Road 56 in French Lick. These lane closures will occur between U.S. 150 and Plum Street.

Alternating lane closures will allow for a paving project to be performed on S.R. 56. Reconstruction of ADA ramps and new traffic signals are also being installed as part of this project. Work is expected to last through the beginning of November, depending on the weather.

At least one lane of traffic will remain open during this project. Traffic flow will be controlled with a flagger. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones.