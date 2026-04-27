John “JC” Clery Jr., age 74, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away with his family by his side at 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

John was born in Jasper, Indiana, on April 5, 1952, to John Sr. “Pat” and Frances (Lampert) Clery. John enjoyed life to the fullest, surrounding himself with friends and family and always bringing a smile to everyone’s face.

John graduated from Jasper High School in 1970 and received a Business Degree from Indiana University in 1976.

During his career he lived and worked in Indiana, Tennessee, and Kentucky. His places of employment included, but were not limited to, Jasper Engines and Transmission, Mattress Warehouse, Mattress Unlimited, and Video Tech. He was well known and respected for his attention to detail.

John was an avid sports fan, following many teams, but especially the Pacers, Colts, Giants and especially his beloved Hoosiers and Jasper Wildcats. His love and knowledge of music, especially the Beatles, was known by all.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, St. Vincent De Paul, and the Knights of Columbus.

John is survived by one brother, Mark Clery, Jasper, IN, four sisters, Marilyn Brinkman, and friend, Jim Goepfrich, Ferdinand, IN, Donna M. (Mark) Smith, Tipton, IN, Joan (John) Maxwell, Louden, TN, and Denise (Mike) Merkel, Dubois, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one brother, Michael Clery.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for John “JC” Clery Jr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with inurnment to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.