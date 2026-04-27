Kimball International has announced that UpStar, their emerging talent initiative for rising designers, is now active in 10 markets across the United States.

The program now expands in 2026 with the addition of Seattle and Tampa, extending its reach across the Architecture and Design (A&D) community with designers from 60 firms nationwide and a growing network of 178 current participants and alumni.

UpStar is a year-long, nomination-based experience, with participants selected by firm leadership for their potential and influence. Designed to accelerate growth beyond traditional mentorship, the program focuses on building clarity, strengthening connections, and expanding the role emerging designers play within their firms and project work.

Through a combination of in-market experiences and national programming, participants engage in meaningful design discussions, peer exchange, and relationship-building that support leadership development and career growth. Design Dialogues, a core component of the program, brings participants together around evolving design drivers, future-focused thinking, and individual points of view. The program connects designers from leading global A&D firms and top regional practices, creating a network that reflects the industry’s scale and diversity of thought.

Originally launched in 2022, UpStar was created to address a gap in connection and development for emerging designers. It has since evolved into a strategic investment in the A&D industry’s future, with a growing network of participants and alumni across markets.

Today, UpStar reflects a network of designers influencing decisions, shaping outcomes, and expanding their impact within their firms. As the program enters its fourth year, Kimball International remains committed to advancing emerging voices and helping shape the future of the A&D community.

For more information about Kimball International’s UpStar program, or their other programs, visit: kimballinternational.com/a-and-d-community.html.