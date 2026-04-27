Jasper Arts and the Jasper Public Library is inviting the public to join the 5th Annual Juneteenth Community Event on Saturday, June 6th, 2026, from 11 AM to 1 PM in the Atrium in the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

The afternoon event will be celebrating the anniversary of June 19th, 1865, an annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

This celebration in collaboration with the Jasper Public Library will feature multiple booths represented by community members and organizations focusing on historical figures, events, and activities.

The afternoon will also feature delicious soul food samplings, community booths, dancing, music, poetry reading, arts and crafts, trivia, story reading, activities, and games.

This event is a free Open House, family-friendly, and open to all ages. For more information, call 812-482-3070.