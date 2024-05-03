The Dubois County VFW Post #673 will be conducting its annual Buddy Poppy donation drive from Sunday, May 5th through Saturday, May 11th, 2024.

Since 1922 Buddy Poppy has been an integral part of the VFW community. As VFW’s official memorial flower, the Poppy represents the blood shed by American service members and is a way to remember all the brave men and women who have selflessly given their all to preserve our freedoms.

The red poppy has also become an avenue for local VFW Posts throughout the country to raise money to assist their fellow local Veterans. All money raised by post #673 will be used to support local Veterans in Dubois County in need.

The National VFW compensates disabled veterans to assemble poppies for the annual Poppy Drive. In most cases, this money provides extra income for the veterans to pay for little luxuries that make hospital life more tolerable.

Local collection sites where poppies will be available for sale this year will be the Jasper Walmart, Jasper Post Office, Jasper Holiday Foods, Jasper Rural King, and Jasper Hometown IGA; from 8 AM to 5 PM daily during the drive.