Oakland City University is gearing up for its 129th commencement ceremony, set to take place at the Oakland City, Indiana campus on Saturday, May 4, 2024, starting at 10:00 AM Central Time. The highlight of the event will be the keynote address delivered by Mr. Lloyd Winnecke, the three-term Mayor of Evansville and current chief executive officer of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (EREP).

A total of 201 students will be conferred with degrees from various disciplines. From the Chapman School of Religious Studies, two students will receive their Doctor of Ministry, three their Bachelor of Arts, and two their Associate of Arts. The School of Arts and Sciences will award degrees to ten Bachelor of Arts and 17 Bachelor of Science graduates. Meanwhile, the School of Education will confer degrees upon 21 Doctor of Education recipients, along with other degrees including Master of Science in Education and Bachelor of Arts and Science. The School of Business will see 15 Master of Business Administration graduates, among others, receiving their degrees.

Additionally, the Outreach Correspondence Program and the Early College Program will also contribute to the ceremony, with students receiving Bachelor and Associate degrees.

Oakland City University, known for its Christian learning environment, prides itself on providing support both academically and financially to its students. The university has been recognized nationally for its commitment to social mobility and its Online Forensic Science degree program. With a diverse student body and a significant percentage of first-generation college students, OCU has awarded over $13 million in financial aid. The university boasts an impressive student-athlete success rate of 88% and maintains a low student-to-faculty ratio across its 50 career-focused concentrations.

The motto “Enter to Learn – Go Forth to Serve” resonates throughout the campus, reflecting OCU’s dedication to preparing students for purposeful lives and fulfilling careers. For more information about Oakland City University, visit www.oak.edu and follow them on various social media platforms.