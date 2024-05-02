Donna K. Russell, age 63, of Petersburg, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 2:52 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2024, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Donna was born in Jasper, Indiana, on July 4, 1960, to Donald and Diana (Goeppner) Reuber. She married Jerry J. Russell in 1981.

She retired from Wal-Mart.

Donna was a member of the Light House Church in Summerville and the Eagles in Oakland City.

She enjoyed playing guitar for church and the nursing homes. She loved gardening, animals, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jerry Russell, one daughter, Angel (Brent) Miller, one granddaughter, Madison Warner, and mother-in-law, Mary Tait.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, John Reuber, and infant sister.

A funeral service for Donna K. Russell will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Mount Olive Cemetery in Mount Olympus, Indiana. Pastor Joseph Collins will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. (service time) on Monday at the North side funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.