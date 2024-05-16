Latest News

The Crawford County Community School Corporation posted on its Facebook page late Thursday afternoon asking parents to complete a Google Form survey. This survey is being conducted so staff can update its school improvement plan so CCCSC can continue serving students, staff, and families at a high level!

All survey results will be 100% anonymous. You can share comments, questions or concerns directly with your school prinicpal if needed.

You can find the direct link to the survey on the Crawford County Community School Corporation’s Facebook Page.

