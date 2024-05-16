Raymond V. Lueken, age 87 of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 7:51 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at home surrounded by family.

He was born in Schnellville, Indiana on October 8, 1936 to Leo and Veronica (Seger) Lueken. He married Aileen Humbert on July 19, 1958 in St. Peter Celestine Catholic Church.

Ray retired as the Dubois County Assessor after 20 years of service. He was also a lifelong farmer and co-owner of P&R Farms, and previously worked for Kimball International and Ditto Sales.

He was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Parish. He was a eucharistic minister and a member of the Celestine Knights of Columbus. He and his wife Aileen were recipients of the Simon Brute’ Award.

He served on the board of the Northeast Dubois School Corporation, was the secretary for the St. Celestine Mutual Fire Insurance, was a member and officer of the Celestine Community Club, and a member of the Schnellville Conservation Club.

Ray enjoyed gardening, volunteering, socializing, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving is his wife Aileen Lueken of Celestine, five daughters: Debbie Wineinger (Mike Meyer), Evansville, Connie Matheis (Curt), Celestine, Judy Verkamp (Larry), Schnellville, Nancy Friedman (Deedles), Celestine, and Sherry Schnell (Chad), Celestine, four sons: Pat Lueken (Mary), St. Anthony, Donnie Lueken (Beth), Celestine, Tim Lueken (Mindy), Celestine, and Kerry Lueken (Abby), Celestine. Nineteen Grandchildren: Ryan Wineinger, Erin Allen, Dylan Wineinger, Chad Lueken, Marshal Lueken, Breya James, Gavin Matheis, Logan Verkamp, Kaci Wehr, Taryn Mauder, Taylin Freidman, Jessica Leonard, Wade Lueken, Eli Lueken, Grace Lueken, Abrahm Lueken, Claire Schnell, Anna Schnell, Lyllee Schnell, twenty-three great grandchildren, and two sisters: Marie Dall (Bob), Ferdinand, and Janice Hurst, Huntingburg.

Preceding him in death were his parents, one son, Bryan Lueken, two great grandchildren: Aiden Lueken and Zoey Leonard, five sisters: Eileen Schuler, Rosalee Scherle, Therese Ernst, Dorothy Bachman, and Rosemary Lueken who died in infancy, and two brothers: Louis Lueken and Ralph Lueken.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Raymond Lueken will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The Celestine Knights of Columbus will pray a rosary at 2:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Isidore Parish or a favorite charity.

