As a part of Visit Indiana Week, running May 16th through May 25th, all Indiana state parks, state recreation areas, and reservoirs (on.IN.gov/stateparks) that charge a daily gate fee, will allow free entry for all guests on Sunday, May 19th.

This is an opportunity for the public to explore a property never visited before or return to an old favorite.

The DNR recommends that before you visit a property, sign up for free to the Indiana State Nature Passport at visitindiana.com/indiana-passports/explore, to be eligible to earn prizes by checking in when you visit a passport location.

On By Celia Neukam

