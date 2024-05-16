The Martin County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) and the Daviess-Martin Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (CISMA) have announced they are now providing a free tool-share program for Landowners wanting to control invasive plants on their property.

The program includes several hand tools that can be used to control invasive plants, including 1 Pullerbear weed wrench, 2 backpack sprayers, 4 hand loppers, 4 folding hand saws, and 2 soil knives. Herbicide is not provided, but an herbicide safety kit with PPE and a spill kit are supplied for those borrowing the backpack sprayers. Handouts are also available in the herbicide safety kit with information on commonly available herbicide products, and basic information on herbicide mixing and application rates for several invasive plant species.

There is no fee to use any of the tools, but borrowers are responsible for cleaning and returning the tools on time and will be charged for damaged or lost tools, up to the replacement cost.

Tools can be borrowed for up to 2 weeks, dependent on availability, and are picked up and dropped off at the Martin SWCD Office, located at 404 JFK Ave in Loogootee. The full tool share guidelines are available online at daviesscoswcd.com/invasive-species.

For availability, and to reserve any of the tools, contact Emily Finch at Emily.Finch@in.nacdnet.net, or 812-329-0048. Finch can also answer questions on invasive plant ID and controlling and can conduct free site visits to properties in Daviess, Martin, and Orange counties.