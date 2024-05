On Sunday, May 19th, the Jasper Knights of Columbus Council #1584 will be hosting a Sunday morning breakfast.

The event will take place from 7:00 am to 11:00 am, offering a hearty breakfast spread including sausage, bacon, biscuits & gravy, pancakes, eggs, hash browns, juice, milk, coffee, and fruit.

Adults can enjoy the feast for $15.00 per person, while children aged 6 to 12 can dine for $7.00 each. Kids 5 and under eat for free.