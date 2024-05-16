James L. “Jim” Verkamp, age 72 of Schnellville, Indiana, passed away at 12:54 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Jim was born on February 4, 1952 in Huntingburg, Indiana to Hubert and Lucille (Theising) Verkamp. He married Mary Schroering on June 12, 1976 in St. Peter Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana.

He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish where he served on the Parish Council, as a reader and a Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of the St. Anthony Knights of Columbus, where he was a 3rd Degree Knight.

Jim was a lifelong farmer, he also worked for Jasper Engines after high school, then worked for Betz Brothers Construction, where he learned Electrical work, and then started his own business, Verkamp Electric.

He was a 53-year member of the Schnellville Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as the treasurer, assistant chief, a first responder, and firefighter first class. He became a director in 2023.

Jim served as a President of Farm Bureau Incorporated for many years. He was a member of the Dubois County Beef Association, where he served as a president from 2011-2022, the Schnellville Conservation Club, the Schnellville Community Club, the Dubois County Rural Youth Alumni, and a member of the Betzville Park.

He enjoyed watching westerns and farm shows, playing cards, socializing, and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife of 47 years, Mary A. Verkamp, two sons: Rick Verkamp (Dana), Schnellville, and Mike Verkamp (Michelle), Schnellville, four grandsons: Reese and Chase Verkamp and Mitchell and Mason Verkamp, two sisters: Jane Durcholz (Bob), Bretzville, and Barb Gehlhausen (Gary), Ferdinand, five brothers: Ed Verkamp, Celestine, Gerry Verkamp (Phyllis), Schnellville, Stan Verkamp (Diane), Celestine, Larry Verkamp (Judy), Schnellville, and Lenny Verkamp (Diann), Schnellville, and sister-in-law, Linda Verkamp, Ferdinand.

Preceding him in death were his parents, one brother, Paul Verkamp, and one sister-in-law, Sharon Verkamp.

A Mass of Christian Burial for James L. “Jim” Verkamp will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association District 18 will conduct a memorial service at 4pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, the Schnellville Volunteer Fire Department, or a favorite charity.