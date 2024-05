At 11:16 AM on Thursday, the Jasper Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop at Bohnert Park. It was determined that the driver, 46-year-old Rachel Blake of Anderson, was driving on a suspended license.

During the investigation, K9 Gator indicated on the vehicle, and methamphetamine and paraphernalia were located. Blake was lodged into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended prior.