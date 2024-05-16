The Jasper High School Football Team is set to hold a Colts Leadership Blood Drive. This blood drive is set to be held on Tuesday, July 9th, from 2:30 to 7 PM in the Jasper High School Community Room.

When donating blood to the drive, you will not only be helping to impact the life of another person, but you will also help the football team learn leadership skills and give them the possibility of earning $1000 in equipment money from the Indianapolis Colt’s.



Those who donate blood during the drive will receive courtesy of QDOBA Mexican Eats, a QDOBA Swag Bag, QDOBA Mexican Eats Coupons, and an Avocado Stress Ball.

To make an appointment to donate, visit donate.indiana.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/166130.