Over the past 24 hours, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of suspicious vehicles and individuals, prompting a warning to residents to stay vigilant.

One incident involved an attempted break-in reported by a resident, who said an unknown suspect tried to gain entry into their vehicle.

The suspect vehicles are described as a newer model, white sedan with multiple occupants, and a black or dark-colored early 2000s Dodge Dakota.

To ensure safety, residents are urged to take precautionary measures, including securing vehicles even when on private property, never leaving firearms unattended in vehicles, considering the installation of security cameras, and reporting any suspicious activity.

Authorities ask that any suspicious activity be reported to Central Dispatch at 812-547-7068.