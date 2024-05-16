The students and staff of Tell City Junior-Senior High School are celebrating as they are getting NEW Chromebooks for the 2024-2025 school year. To help with this cost, the school will be liquidating their current inventory of Chromebooks.

This event will take place at the school on Tuesday, May 28th from 9AM to 11AM Central Standard Time.

TCJSH is selling 350 student Chromebooks back to students for only $30 on a first-come, first-served basis. Its important to note that students will be purchasing back the same Chromebook they used this year. Any current defects/cracks on them will be a part of the purchase and they are sold ‘as-is.’

Tell City Junior-Senior High School is located at 900 12th Street in Tell City, Indiana. For more information you can connect the school at 812-547-3131.