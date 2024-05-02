Boonville Police advises residents to be aware of the phone scam circulating in the community.

According to the BPD Facebook page, residents are being contacted by a person identifying themselves as Officer Williams of the Boonville Police Department. “Officer” Williams then informs the caller they have fines and warrants out for their arrest but this can all go away by paying the fines over the phone.

Boonville Police say they do NOT have an Officer Williams on staff and would never ask a resident to pay a fine over the phone. They state that if you receive a call like this, HANG UP IMMEDIATELY and notify the police.

Do not ever give out personal information or make a payment.

If you have any questions please contact the Boonville Police Department.