Leonard “Glenn” Smith, age 84 of Grantsburg, IN passed away at Springs Valley Meadows on , 2022, with his wife by his side.

He was born on , 1938, to Raymond and Amzel (Laswell) Smith. Glenn is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings; Marcella Webster, Gail Sturgeon, Chet Smith, Coy Smith, Garry Smith, Wade Smith, and 4 infant siblings.

Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 20 years Diana (Knight) Smith, his children; Raymond Eugene (Kim Smith, Mike Smith, Amy (Dave) Fraze and Laura (Ben) Anderson, a brother Doyle (Donna) Smith, stepson George (Julie) McCracken, stepdaughter Michelle (Mike) Dubsky, along with 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He worked for State Highway Dept. and County Highway where he retired from in 2004. He loved his horses and mules. Glenn enjoyed camping at Boonville Threasherman Park Steam Engine Show every year in July and October. He was a logger in his younger years and he also loved to play Euchre and work in his garden. He will deeply be missed by all who knew him.

The funeral service will by , 2022, at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will also be on Thursday, , 2022, from 10:00 am until 1:00 service.

Officiating the funeral service will be Bro. Doug Phillips with burial at Union Chapel in Grantsburg, IN.

