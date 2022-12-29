Emma L. Schipp age 83, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:31 a.m. on , 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by family after a brief battle with lymphoma.

Emma was born in Tell City, Indiana, on , 1939, to Albert and Anna (Harpenau) Dauby. She married Ronald L. Schipp on , 1964, in St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Tell City. He preceded her in death on , 2011.

She retired from Old National Bank where she worked for over 30 years.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland and coordinated the quilting committee. She also volunteered at the Dubois County Museum.

She enjoyed quilting and visiting with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters; Rhonda (Mike) Fox, Zionsville, IN, Kelly (Mark) Urban, Indianapolis, IN, son; Steve (Jill) Schipp, Carmel, IN, eight grandchildren; Trever and Lucas Fox, Joshua, and Olivia Urban, Cameron Schipp, Carson, Riley (Emily), and Quincy Smith, and sister; Sharon (Ron) Overton.

She is preceded in death by her husband, one sister; Alberta Howell, and one brother; Louis Dauby.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Emma L. Schipp will be held on , 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service time at St. Mary Catholic Church on , .

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, the Dubois County Museum, or to a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com