Irma S. Kempf, age 97, of St Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 5:05 p.m. on , 2022, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Irma was born in St. Meinrad, Indiana, on , 1925, to Odilo and Pauline (Konderding) Vaal. She married Lawrence Kempf on , 1948, in the Arch Abbey Church in St. Meinrad, Indiana. He preceded her in death on , 2006.

In her earlier years, Irma worked on the family farm caring for the livestock. She raised Pomeranian puppies and babysat her grandchildren. She was an administrative assistant alongside her husband and spent her years caring for her family.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish- St. Anthony Catholic Church, the Christian Mothers Society, St Vincent DePaul Society, and the St. Anthony Community Center.

She enjoyed staying busy. She loved square dancing with her husband, taking care of Pomeranian puppies, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by five sons; Steve (Aggie) Kempf, Bretzville, IN, Norb (Marilyn Louise) Kempf, Grandview, IN, John (Janie) Kempf, Bretzville, IN, Patrick Kempf, St. Anthony, IN, Danny Kempf, Kyana, IN, six grandchildren; Jennifer (Todd) Stemle, Lisa (Andrew) Leliaert, Kristi (Jeremy) Hopf, Ryan Kempf, Kelli (Ryan) Schmitt, Nicholas Kempf, two step-daughters; April Smith, and Amber (Ross)Tempel, 14 great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren, two sisters; Annie Lange and Mary Lee Lubbehusen, and two brothers; Art and Elmer “Tony” Vaal.

She is preceded in death by her husband, one son; Donnie Kempf, two sisters; Della Reutman, and Verena Kempf, and two brothers; Harold Vaal and Walter Vaal.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Irma S. Kempf will be held on , 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish- St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on , .

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or the St. Vincent DePaul Society.