Thomas A. Weyer, 71, of Ferdinand passed away Monday April 29, 2024 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. Thomas was born on December 24, 1952 in Ferdinand to Ernest B. and Olivia M. (Mehling) Weyer. He was united in marriage to Margaret Ann Brosmer on November 26, 1983 in Saint Celestine Church.

Thomas was a lifelong member of St. Ferdinand Parish, and St. Joseph’s Mens Sodality. He was part owner of Weyer Electric Inc., where he worked for 54 years. He started working with his family from the age of 17. Thomas was also a member of Ferdinand Community Center and was a former member of Forest Park Band Booster Pit Crew. Thomas was very family oriented and was a very humble man. He was meticulous in his work, yard, and home.

Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Ann Weyer. One son Joel (Kloe) Weyer of Jasper, two daughters, Natalie Pugh and fiancé Andy Wagner of Fort Wayne, and Olivia (Gavin) Lichlyter of Velpen. Two grandchildren, Hattie Lichlyter and Foster Weyer. Four brothers, James (Pam) Weyer, Frederic Weyer, Ronald (Lou Ann) Weyer, and Paul (Linda) Weyer all of Ferdinand. Three sisters, Margaret (Jim) McClamroch of Louisville, Laverne (Dave) King of Fort Branch, and Brenda (Allen) Erny of Jasper. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister-in-law, Kathy Weyer and a brother-in-law, Mike Brosmer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday May 4th at 10:00 AM EDT in St. Ferdinand Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday May 3rd from 2:00 until 8:00 PM EDT and on Saturday from 7:00 until 9:30 AM EDT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.