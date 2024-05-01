Climb aboard the Spirit of Jasper Train for a trip to the Bombers Baseball game on June 22. The train will depart from Jasper Depot at 5:00pm eastern time and pizza will be served enroute to Huntingburg. Travel in style in these climate-controlled cars. A cash bar is available onboard. Watch the game from first base side in comfortable chairback seating. When the game ends, the train will return guests to the Jasper Depot. Cost is $50/person which includes train tickets, game tickets, and pizza. Game tickets will be distributed enroute to the stadium. Tickets can be purchased online at spiritofjaspertrain.com.



Join them for this exciting adventure at the Jasper Train Depot located at 201 Mill Street Jasper,

IN. For more information, call Jasper Park and Recreation at (812)482-5959.