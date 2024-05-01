Fourteen projects are expected to receive federal financial assistance through the U.S. Department of Interior’s National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) program administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA).



This year, the HPF grant awards total more than $635,000 which will be matched by the applicants with more than $604,000 for a total investment of more than $1.2 million for Indiana’s historic and cultural resources.



Divided into the categories of archaeology, rehabilitation, and architectural and historical, the projects are expected to begin this summer and be completed by June 30, 2026.

The projects expected to receive federal financial assistance through the program are:

Archaeology Projects

Clinton County: A grant to the University of Indianapolis to conduct a Phase Ia archaeological survey of approximately 607 acres.

Wabash County: A grant to Ball State Applied Anthropology Laboratories to conduct a Phase Ia archaeological survey of approximately 40 acres in Salamonie River State Forest.

Rehabilitation Projects

Bloomington (Monroe County): A grant to the City of Bloomington to repair the front steps at the Benjamin Banneker Community Center.

Chesterfield (Madison County): A grant to the Indiana Association of Spiritualists to assist with the stabilization of the concrete floor structure of the Maxon Fellowship Center, which serves as the dining hall and gathering venue for residents and visitors to Camp Chesterfield.

Goshen (Elkhart County): A grant to the Elkhart County Clubhouse to assist with installing high-efficiency heat pumps and rebuilding the unsafe rear porch in the 1890 Cora Dale House.

Indianapolis (Marion County): A grant to the Irvington Historical Society to replace a flat roof section of the Bona Thompson Center in Indianapolis and replace its HVAC system.

Indianapolis (Marion County): A grant to the Indianapolis Propylaeum to assist with masonry and woodwork rehabilitation on its carriage house.

Indianapolis (Marion County): A grant to the Indiana Humanities Council to assist with masonry rehabilitation on the 1903 Meredith Nicholson House.

Shoals (Martin County): A grant to the town of Shoals to assist with the stabilization of the 1872 Mohr Building, which is a significant three-story commercial building and has been vacant for more than a decade.

South Bend (St. Joseph County): A grant to the city of South Bend to assist with the rehabilitation of the Walker Field Shelter House, which was built by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in 1938. The project will replace the asphalt shingle roof on the park structure and arcade wings.

South Bend (St. Joseph County): A grant to the St. Casimir Parish to assist with the cost and installation of new boilers for the sanctuary and school wing of the historic church.

Architectural & Historical Projects

Fort Wayne (Allen County): A grant to the city of Fort Wayne and the Wildwood Park neighborhood to prepare a landscape study for Rockhill Park.

Franklin (Johnson County): A grant to Franklin Heritage, Inc. to assist with national nominations for the northside, eastside, and southside historic districts. In addition, the project will make revisions and updates to the downtown commercial district to expand the period of significance and include additional properties.

Indianapolis (Marion County): A grant to the Athenaeum Foundation to prepare a historic structure report for the Athenaeum building.

The investment of HPF money means the projects are considered a federal undertaking. Because of that, consulting parties have the opportunity to comment on the respective project under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (54 U.S.C. § 306108) and 36 C.F.R. Part 800.



The proposed scope of work for each project has been reviewed by DHPA staff, which has determined that each meets the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards and Guidelines for Historic properties and therefore will have no adverse effect on historic properties.



Anyone who would like to be a consulting party or provide public comments for any of the projects listed should contact DHPA by May 31, specifying the respective projects, by mail at Indiana DHPA, Attn: HPF Grant Staff, 402 W. Washington St., Room W274, Indianapolis, IN 46204, or email at mvanaman@dnr.IN.gov. DHPA will then provide the scope of work, maps, and photographs for the projects you are interested in for your review and comment.