Indiana businesses, local governments, solid waste management districts, higher education institutions, and nonprofit organizations are being invited to submit grant proposals for the Indiana Recycling Market Development Program (RMDP) to fund recycling projects. These grant proposals can range from $50,000 to $500,000.

Projects should demonstrate sustainability, an understanding of the changing economy for recyclers, and how grant money can be used to boost recycling in Indiana through expanded markets, manufacturing capacity, and job creation.

To be eligible proposals must show economic impact, increased public awareness through tangible outreach and education efforts, and result in at least one of the following:

an increase in the amount of recyclable material collected or used;

a reduction in municipal solid waste shipped for final disposal;

or improved partnerships with communities.

Proposals will be accepted through June 13th, 2024. Final funding determinations will be made this fall.

For more information, including eligibility requirements and project guidelines, or to apply, visit idem.IN.gov/recycle/recycling-market-development-program. Additional help is available by calling 800-988-7901 or emailing RMDPGrants@idem.IN.gov.