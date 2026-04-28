The Indiana State Fair and Corteva have announced the 2026 Featured Farmers who will be honored during this year’s Indiana State Fair. The program continues to highlight the people behind Indiana agriculture and give fairgoers the chance to meet the Hoosier farmers and producers who power the state’s agricultural industry across a wide range of products.

Now in its eleventh year, the Featured Farmers program recognizes 15 farm families from across Indiana. Each operation represents a different region of the state and a wide range of agricultural products. Out of the selected farms, Fischer Farms, a Beef, Pork, Poultry farm located in Dubois County, has been chosen and will be given a spotlight at the fair on Sunday, August 9th.

Throughout the 15-day Indiana State Fair, August 7 – 23, with the Fair closed on Mondays, each farm family will be highlighted and will share their story with visitors. Fairgoers can attend a daily live chat in the Glass Barn with the Featured Farmer of the day, and guests will have opportunities throughout the fair to meet the farm families, learn about their operations, and ask questions about the work they do. More information about each farm family is available at IndianaStateFair.com.

The complete list of 2026 Featured Farmers, their farm products, and their home counties includes:

Friday, August 7 – Maplewood Farms LLC (Maple Syrup, Timber, Maple Sugar, Maple Craft Soda, Maple Gifts), Union County

Saturday, August 8 – Greer Farms (Soybeans, Produce, Watermelons), Gibson County

Sunday, August 9 – Fischer Farms (Beef, Pork, Poultry), Dubois County

Tuesday, August 11 – Chism Family Farm (Corn, Soybeans, Sweet Corn), Howard County

Wednesday, August 12 – Hasting Plants (Annual and Perennial Flowers and Plants), Posey County

Thursday, August 13 – Schoettmer Prime Pork Farm (Pork), Tipton County

Friday, August 14 – P.E. Brocksmith and Son Farm (Corn, Soybeans), Knox County

Saturday, August 15 – Sennett Cattle (Beef, Corn, Soybeans), Montgomery County

Sunday, August 16 – Promise Keeper Farms (Lavendar and Lavendar Products), Noble County

Tuesday, August 18 – The Seedlings Flower Farm (Flower Farm, U-pick, Flower Truck, Air BnB) Monroe County

Wednesday, August 19 – Yellow Tree Farm LLC (Custom Pork, Pumpkins, Drone Spraying), Rush County

Thursday, August 20 – Stuckwish Family Farms (Watermelon, Cantaloupe, Tomatoes, Sweet Corn, Peppers, Pumpkins, Gourds, Flowers), Jackson County

Friday, August 21 – Dague Dairy Farm (Dairy), Fulton County

Saturday, August 22 – Morning Harvest Produce (Lettuce, Leafy Greens, Herbs, Salad Kits), Washington County

Sunday, August 23 – Ault Farms Inc. (Row Crops, Beef) Fulton County

The 2026 Indiana State Fair takes place from August 7th to August 23rd (closed Mondays). For comprehensive event information, ticket details, and attractions, visit indianastatefair.com.