Margaret E. “Boots” Henson, age 86, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 5:26 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2026, at Lakewood Home of Petersburg.

Boots was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 3, 1939, to Granville “Granny” and Carrie (Brosmer) Anderson. She had married her loving husband, Marvin Henson, and he preceded her in death.

She was a member of the Contenders of Faith Mission Church in Otwell, Indiana.

Boots spent a lot of time doing genealogy work and enjoyed doing Sudoku puzzles, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Surviving is one son, Bryan Quackenbush, Otwell, IN, four sisters, Claire Myers, Petersburg, IN, Bonnie Sorguis, of Washington State, Vicki (Larry) Schmidt, Jasper, IN, and Jeanie Toledo, Petersburg, IN, one brother, Richard (Debbie) Anderson, Washington, IN, one step-daughter, Kathy (Noble) Dearing, Otwell, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are six sisters, Ethel Anderson, Joyce Kiefer, Patricia Holt, Mary Anderson, Lillian Parks, and an infant, Glenda Anderson, and two brothers, Robert Holt and George Anderson.

A memorial service for Margaret E. “Boots” Henson will be held at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Old Shiloh Historical Church in Jasper, Indiana, with inurnment to follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shiloh Cemetery Fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.