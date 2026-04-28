On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at approximately 7:28 a.m., Master Trooper Jarrod Lents was patrolling US 50 near Montgomery when he stopped a Chevrolet pickup for speeding. Trooper Lents spoke to the driver of the truck, who identified himself as Marco Antonio Ortiz Lopez, 33, of Mexico. Ortiz Lopez had never received a driver’s license in the United States. Trooper Lents placed Ortiz Lopez into handcuffs and searched him due to arrest. While searching his pockets, Trooper Lents found suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia. During the inventory of the vehicle, Trooper Lents located a 25-caliber pistol. Ortiz Lopez was transported to the Daviess County Jail without incident.

Marco Antonio Ortiz Lopez was arrested and preliminary charged with the following: