Actors Community Theatre is excited to announce auditions for its upcoming summer musical production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” with music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, and book by Heather Hach. Performances will be held July 23–26, 2026, at the Jasper Arts Center.

Legally Blonde: The Musical is a high-energy, heartwarming comedy that follows the transformation of Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy sorority queen who seems to have it all—until her boyfriend dumps her for someone more “serious.” Determined to win him back, Elle defies expectations by enrolling at Harvard Law School. Along the way, she discovers her intelligence, resilience, and voice, proving that staying true to yourself never goes out of style.

Auditions will be held at the Jasper Arts Center (951 College Ave, Jasper, IN) on Tuesday, May 26, and Wednesday, May 27, 2026, from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM (EST). Those planning to audition should arrive 30 minutes early to complete paperwork and should be prepared to stay for the full audition session. Performers ages 16 and up are invited to audition.

Auditionees should prepare a one-minute vocal selection (pop or contemporary musical theatre) and wear comfortable clothing suitable for a dance audition. Virtual auditions will also be accepted. All in-person and virtual audition details can be found at www.actorscommunitytheatre.com/legallyblonde.

Participants may be asked to read for multiple roles and should bring a complete list of scheduling conflicts through July 26, 2026. Please note that absences during the final two weeks of rehearsal, including tech week, will not be permitted.

Additional questions may be directed to info@actorscommunitytheatre.com or by visiting https://www.actorscommunitytheatre.com/legallyblonde.