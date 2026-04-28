Helen M. Heidorn, age 79, of Boonville, passed away on April 26, 2026, at her home.

She was born on June 22, 1946, in Huntingburg, to Heman P. and Edna L. (Bredhold) Oxley. She married Gary A. Heidorn on February 18, 1966, in Huntingburg. Helen dearly loved her children and grandchildren and took great joy in spending time with them. She was an avid fan of St. Louis Cardinals Baseball, Tecumseh Basketball, and Indiana Hoosiers Basketball. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and was known as a wonderful cook who never measured ingredients- making it nearly impossible to recreate her recipes. Helen also found happiness in tending to the flowers around her home. She was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband, Gary.

She is survived by her son, Douglas (Sherry) Heidorn of Robinson, Illinois; daughter, Kimberly (David) Fish of Evansville; grandchildren, Emily and Isabel Heidorn, and Allison, Anderson, and Nicholas Fish; siblings, Gayle (Mary) Oxley, David (Sherry) Oxley, Donita (Garry) Bradley, and Kevin (Leslie) Oxley; many nieces and nephews; and her cousin and dear friend, Dianna Duncan.

Private services will be held at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale with burial in Selvin Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity in memory of Helen. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com