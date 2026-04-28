Late Sunday night, April 26, Indiana State Police Trooper Dakota Hatton conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 3rd and Main streets for an equipment violation. During the stop, the driver, identified as 20-year-old Donovan A. Rivera of Washington, showed visible signs of impairment along with indicators of potential criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of suspected marijuana. Rivera was transported to Daviess Community Hospital for a chemical test before being taken into custody.

Rivera was later booked into the Daviess County Jail on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. Authorities noted the prior OVWI conviction occurred within the past seven years.

A passenger in the vehicle, 22-year-old Maria Wolven of Washington, was cited and released for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.