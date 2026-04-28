Food lovers across Dubois County will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of local dining options during the Yumm…MAY Tasty Tour Passport, running May 1 through May 31.

The month-long program highlights 26 locally owned restaurants, cafés, pubs, and specialty shops, encouraging residents and visitors to discover new flavors while supporting the area’s culinary scene. Participants can pick up a passport at participating locations or the Dubois County Visitors Center and earn a stamp with each in-person purchase.

For every five stamps collected, participants will receive an entry into prize drawings for gift cards from participating businesses. Additional incentives are offered for those who collect more stamps, including a grand prize drawing for those who visit all 26 locations. The grand prize includes a gift basket valued at more than $300 featuring items and gift cards from local businesses.

Completed passports can be submitted online, at participating restaurants, or at the Dubois County Visitors Center in Jasper.

Passports will be available beginning May 1, with more information available online and through Visit Dubois County’s social media channels.