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Sparklight®, an internet, cable, and phone service provider for both residential and business customers, has announced the introduction of Sparklight Mobile – giving residents in Winslow, Oakland City, Petersburg, Washington, and surrounding Southern Indiana communities, a new, affordable way to stay connected at home and on the go.

Available exclusively to Sparklight internet customers, the no-contract prepaid service includes unlimited talk and text, nationwide coverage, and plans starting at $15 per month. Customers can also keep their existing number, and no contracts or credit checks are required.

For a limited time, eligible new and existing customers can receive one unlimited mobile line free for 12 months (A one-time SIM activation fee and taxes may apply). To learn more and check Sparklight’s service areas, visit sparklight.com/mobile.

On By Celia Neukam

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