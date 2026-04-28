The Dubois County Highway Department has announced a road has been closed to traffic due to recent weather causing flooding.
As of Tuesday, April 28th, 2026, at 10:33 AM, Dubois Road North East is closed South of State Road 56.
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The Dubois County Highway Department has announced a road has been closed to traffic due to recent weather causing flooding.
As of Tuesday, April 28th, 2026, at 10:33 AM, Dubois Road North East is closed South of State Road 56.
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