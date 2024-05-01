Jasper Elementary School will be hosting the Wildcat Walk, a school-wide walk-a-thon fundraiser, on May 16th to raise funds for the school and promote health and wellness.

Students will participate at the Jasper Middle School track and will have the opportunity to raise money

for their school and walk with their classmates and family members for 30 minutes around the track. All funds raised will go back to enriching the school.

To learn more about the event or support the Wildcat Walk, visit https://givebutter.com/wildcatwalk, or contact the Jasper Elementary School at (812) 556-3600.