The Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation has announced its participation in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). The program aims to provide free meals to children aged 18 and under, as well as to individuals over 18 who are enrolled in state-approved educational programs for the mentally or physically disabled.

Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at Jasper Elementary School, starting from May 28, 2024, and ending on August 2, 2024.

All children will receive free meals, and the offerings will be the same for all participants, with no discrimination in the course of meal service. The program operates in accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) regulations, prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Individuals with disabilities requiring alternative means of communication for program information should contact the relevant Agency (State or local). Those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities can contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Program information may also be available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, individuals can complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027), available online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, at any USDA office, or by contacting USDA directly. Completed forms or letters should be submitted to USDA by mail, fax, or email.