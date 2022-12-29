Patrick J. O’Keefe, age 74, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:06 p.m. on , 2022, at Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Pat was born in Vincennes, Indiana, on , 1948, to Roy and Mildred (Pawlak) O’Keefe. He married Diana Hostetter on , 1983, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was a ten-year veteran of the United States Air Force. Pat served in Thailand, England, and the United States and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a crew chief while serving in F105 and F4 fighter/bomber squadrons.

He worked as a purchasing agent for Kimball International and in later years, he managed the pro desk at Home Depot.

Pat was a proud and active member of the V.F.W. Post #673 and served as Quartermaster for many years. He was a member of the American Legion Post #147 and the Southern Indiana Leathernecks Detachment #931 Marine Corps League. Pat served as Dubois County coordinator for Honor Flight of Southern Indiana and was active in fundraising and coordinating various military events.

He enjoyed golfing, and spending time with family, and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Diana O’Keefe, Jasper, one daughter; Dawn (Kim) O’Keefe, Louisville, KY, one brother; Kevin (Margaret) O’Keefe, Chicago, IL, sister-in-law; Lois O’Keefe, Texas, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-grandson on the way, and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one son; Sean O’Keefe, and brother; Timothy O’Keefe.

A funeral service for Patrick J. O’Keefe will be held at 7:00 p.m. on , 2023, at the Becher Kluesner Northside Funeral Home. Father John Brosmer will officiate. The V.F.W. Post #673 will perform funeral rites.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the 7:00 p.m. service time on at the funeral home. The Marine Corps League will have a service at 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, Southern Indiana Leathernecks, or V.F.W. Post #673.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com