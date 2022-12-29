Robert Schlachter, 93, of Lamar, passed away on, Wednesday, December 28th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Robert was born August 22, 1929, in Evansville to Jerome and Mary (Wooldrige) Schlachter. He married Jean Wellmeier on October 24, 1951, in Evansville. She preceded him in death on February 1, 2022. Robert was a member of St. Peters U.C.C of Lamar. Robert served in the US Army. He enjoyed antiquing, woodworking, and playing cards.

Robert is survived by one daughter, Kathy S. Schlachter of Evansville; three sons, Bradley G. Hart of Humboldt, IA, David (Tassane) Schlachter of Eldersburg, MD, and Roger (Karen) Schlachter of Louisville, KY; one sister, Virginia Hollander of Evansville; ten grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, and a son, Gary Schlachter. Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 3rd at 11:00 AM CT in St. Peters U.C.C. at Lamar. Visitation will be at Tuesday at the church from 9:00 AM CT until the time of services. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

